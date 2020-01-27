🔥Symptoms of coronavirus: what to look for and how it is being treated🔥

The numbers in China’s mystery new coronavirus are escalating fast, with more than 2,700 people infected and some 80 deaths recorded so far.

While the vast bulk of cases have been confined to China, cases in this fast-moving outbreak have now been found in the United States, Hong Kong, Malaysia, France, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, Japan and the Philippines. At least 50 people have been tested in the United Kingdom.

And experts the world over are on high alert after authorities confirmed that the virus could jump from human to human.

The World Health Organisation said last week that it remained “too early” to declare an international public health emergency over the outbreak “given its restrictive and binary nature”.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: “Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one.”

Experts have been warning for years that the world is long overdue a major disease outbreak, and so it is sensible to be prepared. This guide will be updated daily and is underpinned with the best advice from leading experts from the NHS and beyond.