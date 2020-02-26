🔥Sylvester Stallone Is Bearded And Bloody For His New Superhero Movie🔥

It’s hard to believe that Sylvester Stallone is in his seventies. It’s a time when a lot of other people his age are retired and living in Florida for part of the year. Instead, the actor’s still doing multiple projects every year. Right now, in fact, he’s filming a new movie Samaritan and sporting some interesting facial hair while doing it.

In fact, in first look images at Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone in general is looking a little worse for wear and is bruised and bloodied as well as in need of a shave. Take a look below.

Samaritan is an original project about a superhero that is set to hit theaters later in 2020. It will follow a young child who is trying to find a superhero who allegedly disappeared 20 years earlier. That hero just maybe is still alive and the kid is out to find him. This won’t be Stallone’s first entry in a superhero movie, as the actor also briefly appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and may be in more Marvel projects in the future. (He’s also played comics character Judge Dredd.)

That movie did not have him sporting a beard or bloody face however. I will point out that back in the day, Sylvester Stallone occasionally had a beard for movie roles. There’s his memorable look in Nighthawks that’s a total ‘70s ‘do if I’ve ever seen one.

However, in more recent years he’s been more known for hats than facial hair, although for the Expendables we’ve seen a little bit of both.

As it stands, sometimes when a celebrity changes his or her look, even if it’s just for a movie gig it can be pretty jarring. Just think about that time Kristen Stewart shaved her head for Underwater. Or that time Zac Efron kept up wild facial hair for the role in last year’s The Beach Bum. No joke, his facial hair in that case was inspired by a panini.

My point is, whether or not you are a fan of Sylvester Stallone letting his grey hair take over his entire face, it’s still a point of interest in his upcoming movie Samaritan. It’s something worth seeing, and I’m happy Stallone shared the new look ahead of the flick’s release, although I’m also simply curious as to what all of the facial blood is about.

We won’t find out until later this year. Samaritan, from MGM, is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 11, 2020. To see what else it will be competing against during the busy holiday season, be sure to check out our full movies schedule.