🔥SXSW festival canceled amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

News
(Reuters) – South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival in Austin, Texas has been canceled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, the event organizers said on Friday.

A number of companies have already pulled out of the annual festival, which was scheduled between March 13 and 22.

The companies that pulled out of the festival include AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Netflix, Apple, Amazon Studios, Facebook and Twitter.

