swimmers&apos;-fury-at-green-light-for-hampstead-ponds-fees

🔥Swimmers' fury at green light for Hampstead Ponds fees🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Swimmers’ groups at Hampstead Ponds have hit out after bosses formally recommended doubling fees and enforcing payment.

Following a review, the City of London is recommending that charges for adult day tickets increase by 100 per cent to £4 this summer, with payment to be enforced by heath rangers. 

At present swimmers are asked to pay £2 a visit, but it is not enforced.

The corporation says charging is needed because management costs have risen, as has demand for wild swimming.

But swimming groups have warned that “heavy-handed” enforcement plans were likely to lead to “chaos”.

Hampstead Heath management committee will decide what action to take on March 11.

Related Posts

watch-live:-trump-welcomes-venezuela’s-juan-guaido-to-white-house

Watch live: Trump welcomes Venezuela’s Juan Guaido to White House

mariya smith
betting-suspended-on-gareth-bale-to-tottenham-after-real-madrid-leave-him-out-of-squad

Betting suspended on Gareth Bale to Tottenham after Real Madrid leave him out of squad

John koli
bozak-looks-to-be-back-in-the-lineup-for-blues-vs.-blackhawks

🔥Bozak looks to be back in the lineup for Blues vs. Blackhawks🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *