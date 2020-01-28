🔥Sweet potato, mozzarella and chorizo hash recipe🔥

There is something very satisfying about the combination of soft and crispy, sweet and salty, spicy and creamy in this one-pan dinner. You could use feta or goat’s cheese if you prefer, and add a few chilli flakes or a little finely chopped coriander. And of course, it’s practically crying out for a crispy fried egg.
Make it your own with whatever you happen to have knocking about in the fridge. Pay little attention to presentation, simply dive in when the top is browned and bubbling.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Contents
SERVES
2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- Olive oil, for frying
- 175g chorizo, sliced thickly on an angle
- 1 garlic clove, sliced
- 1 mozzarella ball, roughly torn
- 3 spring onions, finely sliced
To serve
- 3 tbsp natural yogurt
- 2 tsp sriracha or another hot sauce
METHOD
- Preheat the grill to 220C/220C fan/gas 7.
- Set a large pan of salted water on to boil, add the sweet potatoes and simmer until tender (about 15-20 minutes).
- Set a large frying pan over a medium heat with a splash of oil. Fry the chorizo until golden, turning each slice so it browns evenly. Turn the heat off and add the garlic, leave to fry in the hot chorizo oil.
- When the sweet potatoes are cooked, drain them and leave to steam for a couple of minutes.
- Tip them into the frying pan and turn the heat back on low. Using a masher or the back of a wooden spoon, roughly flatten the potato so that it forms an even layer around the chorizo in the pan. Fry for five minutes, or until a crust is beginning to form. Scatter the mozzarella over the top and put the pan under the grill for a couple of minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and the top beginning to brown.
- Remove from the grill, scatter over the spring onions and serve with the yogurt and sriracha, mixed together to dollop on the side.