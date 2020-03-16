🔥Swathes of Europe and US on lockdown amid battle to stem coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

France and Spain have joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people as the three EU states recorded their highest death tolls for a single day on Sunday.

Huge swathes of Europe are now under strict anti-coronavirus measures as the countries most affected by the pandemic struggle to stem the growing number of cases.

Streets, bars and shops were pictured empty over the weekend as families gathered at home as Governments moved to reduce citizens’ movements and tighten borders.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday that Europe was now the global coronavirus “epicentre”.

Spain now has almost 8,000 Covid-19 cases with their death toll at almost 300. Italy has seen 1,809 deaths and a staggering 24, 747 cases, with France having 127 deaths and 5,423 cases.

Empty Europe during Coronavirus – In pictures

Germany, which has 5,813 cases, has imposed border controls with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg as of Monday morning. Portugal has done the same with its border with Spain.

The Czech government has also brought in severe lockdown measures with people only being allowed to go to work, buy food and medicine and make necessary family visits.

Austria is banning gatherings of more than five people from Monday.

The Republic of Ireland will be asking pubs to shut until March 29.

Elsewhere in the world, Australia has ordered all arriving foreigners to self-isolate.

People sing and gesture next to an Italian flag during a flash mob “Una canzone per l’Italia” (A song for Italy) at Magliana district in Rome on March 15, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

US states have started imposing stringent measures as coronavirus cases in the nation of over 327 million surpassed 3,000.

New York City is among a number of cities around the country to order bars, restaurants and theatres and in some cases gyms to close with even come issuing curfews and encouraging social distancing.

Covid-19 has reached 49 states out of 50 states and Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Non-Americans are now banned from travelling from 26 European countries. The ban, which originally did not include the UK and Ireland will extend to include both as of Tuesday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new recommendations that mass gatherings of 50 or more people be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

Barely any traffic as an NYPD traffic officer stands at the corner of 34th St. and First Ave (AP)

The nation’s Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to near zero to try and protect its economy.

America has recorded 69 deaths and its cases has leaped up by over a hundred to 3,782.

It comes as the UK also recorded its single-day record with 14 new deaths bringing the total to 35.

The Government is due to discuss strengthening coronavirus-tacking measures in a Cobra meeting on Monday.

The executive could make the decision to shield elderly citizens by banning mass gatherings and enforcing household isolation for the over 70s.

London During Coronavirus Outbreak – in pictures

Boris Johnson will chair the emergency meeting in the afternoon before addressing the first of the daily press conferences being planned to update the public on Covid-19.

It comes as the Guardian reported on a Public Health England (PHE) briefing which warned health chiefs the epidemic in the UK could last until spring next year and could lead up to 7.9 million people being admitted to hospital.

As the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay home for up to four months within the “coming weeks”.

Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, which were passed last month, a person who is required to be kept in isolation can be taken there by a constable, with the use of “reasonable force, if necessary”.

Failure to comply with restrictions, or absconding from isolation, is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000.

Mr Johnson is expected to discuss the isolation proposal, as well as banning mass gatherings and isolating entire households if one member shows symptoms, during the emergency meeting.

The idea of isolating those aged over 70 would “consign a particular cohort to misery”, former home secretary David Blunkett said.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he added: “I have real concerns that imposing isolation on the over-70s could be widely misunderstood in the current atmosphere of near panic.

“Just as people have begun to stockpile toilet rolls for no reason, an irrational notion could spread among the public that older people are being ordered to stay inside not for their own protection but because they present some imaginary risk to younger people.”

Meanwhile, the PM will also on Monday ask British manufacturers including the Unipart Group to support the production of essential medical equipment for the NHS, such as ventilators which are desperately in need.

Uk Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 35 As 232 More People Test Positive For Covid-19

And he will speak with all G7 leaders including US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss a co-ordinated global response to the pandemic.

Amid criticism over a lack of transparency, Downing Street announced plans to hold daily televised press conferences so either the PM or a senior minister can face scrutiny.

Mr Johnson will be joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday.

Some in the scientific community have criticised the Government for taking a slower and more relaxed response to the pandemic than other countries.

But restrictive measures could be announced during the conference.