Swansea dentist agrees to repay $719K after admitting to health care fraud

SWANSEA — A dentist from St. Louis who practiced in Swansea has pleaded guilty to three counts of health care fraud and agreed to repay $719,830, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday.Dr. Yun Sup Kim, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, prosecutors said.Kim admitted submitting false bills for cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions for patients from August 2014 through December 2017, prosecutors said. He falsely claimed to have filled cavities for more than 1,300 patients, over-billed for simple extractions and falsified dates of service to evade Medicaid billing rules, according to prosecutors.Kim will lose his dental license in Illinois for at least three years as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors agreed to recommend three years of probation and no fine at Kim’s sentencing in June.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.

The worker had non-life threatening injuries.

Ajla Zekan, 21, allegedly stabbed the cab driver approximately 11 times without any warning, according to court documents..

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

Early on Dec. 15, officers responded to an anonymous report of puppies abandoned next to a dumpster in Shaw Park.

Cameka Cathey is accused of murdering a shopper inside the Family Dollar Store at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills. State psychologists say she soon may be ready to proceed to trial.

Allegations in a Missouri lawsuit shed light on how some jail officials use restraint chairs, which have been linked to dozens of deaths.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.