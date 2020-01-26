🔥Suzanne Breen: Some branded him bitter but Seamus Mallon was never one to bite his tongue🔥

🔥Suzanne Breen: Some branded him bitter but Seamus Mallon was never one...

I grew up watching Seamus Mallon on TV, his thick waves of white hair flying about his face as he railed against injustice.

Those sharp shoulders would jerk up and down as he made his point with gusto. “Seamus has the most expressive shoulders in Irish politics,” noted one interviewer.

Even unionists, who saw John Hume as a moderate voice, treated Mallon with suspicion. He was on the green wing of the SDLP.

He became politically active in 1962 when a local unionist councillor refused to rehouse a large Catholic family who were living in a hovel.

“He said that no litter of Catholic pigs would ever get a house in Markethill,” Mallon recalled.

“I asked myself what I was prepared to do about that.

“I decided to roll up my sleeves and get stuck in even if it meant antagonising some people. I was not going to be an armchair critic.”