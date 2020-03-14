Sutton United manager Matt Gray says he fully expected the National League to follow the Premier League’s lead in postponing games due to coronavirus.

Instead, Gray was on the touchline at Gander Green Lane as the hosts drew 1-1 with Hartlepool United after the National League’s decision to press on.

Other clubs individually made the call to postpone games with their own players showing symptoms of the virus and the league board will meet on Monday to decide whether to proceed further. Sutton host Fylde on Tuesday night.

After hearing the Premier League’s decision, Gray was awaiting the message that their season would also be put on hold.

“The build-up to the game wasn’t really affected because we trained [on Friday] morning, came in midday and that was when we found out the Premier League and EFL had been cancelled,” said Gray.

Sutton United during coronavirus suspension

“To be honest when I was driving away from here yesterday I thought it was inevitable that we would be off as well.

“Obviously we were waiting for news, we heard there was a board meeting with the National League and the bottom line is the National League have got advice from the FA, the FA have got advice from the government and so we are here to play.

“Touch wood at the moment there is no one associated with this club – staff, players and whatever – who have contracted the virus so we’re fit to play and we play as long as they tell us otherwise.”