🔥Sutton chief Bruce Elliott fears for future of non-league clubs as financial impact of coronavirus hits home🔥

Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliott says the non-League club face a “very frightening time” as football shuts down because of coronavirus.

A crowd of 2,126 were at Gander Green Lane on Saturday as Sutton drew 1-1 against Hartlepool, with the National League continuing over the weekend.

But the prospect of more football in the coming weeks is slim and Elliott admits the financial implications for non-League clubs is a major concern.

“It would be a very frightening time,” Elliott told Standard Sport. “The government advise people on what to do which is why I was reasonably comfortable with playing on Saturday because the advice is to carry on as normal unless you are affected by it.

“This is such a community club, that is the other factor people don’t seem to have remembered.

“We have 40 teams playing here now: girls, boys, women’s and disability sides. The effect on all of these if the club were closed down and we weren’t able to use the 3G facility [artificial pitch] will be enormous.”

That community aspect means Sutton are in a healthy financial position. However, if any sort of lockdown prevents any extra cash coming in on top of gate receipts, Elliott (left) fears Sutton are in trouble.

“If we lose just gate receipts, that is going to have a big effect,” he said.

“What would have as big an effect is losing the income from our 3G pitch and social facilities. If everything closed down, there would be huge financial implications.”