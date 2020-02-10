🔥Sustainability was the coolest trend on the 2020 Oscars red carpet🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The 92nd Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday night with a sea of crystals and sequins hitting the red carpet.

However, behind the bling and ruffles, sustainable fashion emerged as a key theme for many of this year’s Oscars attendees.

Some, like Margot Robbie and Lily Aldridge, chose to borrow from brand archives rather than wearing new gowns, while others chose to re-wear dresses they already had in their wardrobes.

Jane Fonda re-wore a red sequinned Elie Saab gown she first wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, while Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks pulled a Badgley Mishka gown from her wardrobe that she’d first worn to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2004. Bar removing the jewelled straps from the back, the dress (much like Banks) remains unchanged.

“It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!” said Banks in an Instagram post.

Joaquin Phoenix (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix showed up in the same Stella McCartney suit he’s been wearing all awards’ season. The designer, and pioneer of sustainable fashion, created a custom one-button black tux with a grosgrain shawl lapel and matching bow tie for Phoenix.

Others meanwhile chose to embrace sustainability in the construction of their gowns.

(REUTERS)

Saoirse Ronan for example wore a custom black and lavender Gucci gown with a black bodice section that used repurposed material from the black Gucci gown she wore to the BAFTAs last week.

As ambassadors for as Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) initiative, both Kaitlyn Dever and Léa Seydoux opted for custom-made ethical gowns by Louis Vuitton. Dever wore a red dress made out of eco-responsible silk satin with Swarovski crystals and beads, and red platform heels by Aldo, a climate-neutral brand.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In an interview with E!, the Booksmart star said she was supporting the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, which encourages both celebrities and brands to wear more sustainable designs. “Supporting sustainable clothing is really important,” Dever said. She also encouraged viewers to shop more vintage.

(REUTERS)

No Time To Die actor Léa Seydoux’s black-and-white gown was made of organic silk faille and eco-friendly yarn Tencel Luxe, paired with sandals made from organic satin.

This is the second consecutive year Louis Vuitton has partnered with the Red Carpet Green Dress organisation, who took to Instagram to state: “It is with partners like Vuitton and TENCEL Luxe, RCGD is able to create red carpet “moments” and make them “movements” bringing sustainable designs to the forefront of conversation and action within the fashion industry.”