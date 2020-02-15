🔥Sussex U.K. staff kept out of organizing events with JP Morgan, Stanford University🔥

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK-based staff were frozen out last month and played no part in organising events with J P Morgan or Stanford University, The Daily Telegraph understands.

Despite vowing to split their time between Britain and North America, the couple told their London-based staff their services were no longer required, leaving all 15 facing redundancy.

Increasingly, they have relied on American advisers and PR executives, many from the Duchess’s days as an actress. Since announcing their decision to step down as working royals, they have largely ignored the advice of their communications team based at Buckingham Palace, it is understood.

The Duchess has been keen to forge connections via her former network of elite celebrity agents as she plots their future direction. The Duke’s speech this month at a J P Morgan summit, as well as last week’s “brainstorming” session with academics at Stanford University in California, were arranged by American advisers with no input from their UK team, which has been left to deal with the fallout from their move abroad, coordinate a handful of final royal engagements in March and finalize the terms of their exit.

Staff expected to leave the Royal Household include Sara Latham, their communications secretary, and Fiona Mcilwham, their private secretary, who was on secondment from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. It is not known if the Sussexes will employ any UK staff from the spring.