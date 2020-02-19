🔥Suspected Russian spy arrested at Miami airport🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Mexican man suspected of being a Russian spy has been arrested in the US.

The US Department of Justice said that Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes was detained on Sunday after he arrived at Miami International Airport in Florida.

According to a statement released by American authorities, he was arrested for “acting within the United States on behalf of a foreign government (Russia)”.

Fuentes, who lives in Singapore, had been due to board a flight to Mexico City before he was detained.

The statement from the Justice Department outlines the crimes Feuntes is thought to have committed.

A Russian government official had recruited Fuentes last year, and in a meeting in Russia earlier in February this year provided him with a physical description of a US government source’s car and instructed him to locate the car and obtain its license plate number, the Justice Department said.

The couple drove to the source’s place of residence on Friday and Fuentes’ wife took a photo of the car’s license plate, the Justice Department said.

A close-up image of the license plate was found on her phone when US Customs and Border Protection agents inspected the couple’s phones at the airport, the Justice Department said.

“Fuentes admitted to law enforcement officers that he was directed by a Russian government official to conduct this operation,” the Justice Department said.

He is due to appear for a detention hearing on Friday and his arraignment is set for March 3, both in US magistrate court in Miami.