🔥Suspected new Banksy pops up in Bristol in time for Valentine's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new work of street art has appeared overnight in Bristol, prompting speculation the enigmatic artist Banksy has struck again.

The wall mural cropped up in the Barton Hill area of the city on Thursday morning, depicting a young girl firing roses from a slingshot, in an apparent nod to Valentine’s Day, which is on Friday.

One resident James Bullock wrote on Twitter: “Me and my girlfriend were heading that way to the gym this morning at about 6.20 and there were people with scaffolding up.

“Thought it was odd and then we walked passed it again this morning!!”

The Bristol Somali Community Association also shared photos of the artwork on social media, commenting: “Today in Barton Hill, we woke up with this remarkable mural art painted on one of the houses of the area.

“We hope it’s Banksy’s work. Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it’s worth admiring their creativity.”

The Bristol-based artist is yet to claim the piece, however, he is known to create his pieces in the dead of night to protect his identity.

Banksy – In pictures

The mystery appearance follows news that an exhibition of 80 original Banksy artworks is set to tour London.

Prints, canvasses and sculptures made by the secretive Bristolian between 1997 and 2008 will go on display as part of The Art Of Banksy exhibition, beginning on April 23.

The display will go on show in South Kensington, west London, at a venue that is yet to be announced.

It comprises the largest collection of privately owned Banksy art in the world and has not been authorised by the artist, the organisers have confirmed.

While Banksy is arguably most famous for his outdoor street art, the exhibition will explore some of his pieces that were meant to be displayed indoors.

The touring show has previously gone on display in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and Sydney – and has been visited more than 750,000 times, according to the exhibition organisers.