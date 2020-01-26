🔥Suspect charged with murder after man in 60s stabbed to death🔥

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man in his 60s was stabbed to death in Clapton, London.

Emergency services were called to a house on Mount Pleasant Lane at 11.29pm on January 24, following reports of a disturbance.

A man, believed to be a Polish national, was found with stab injuries inside the property.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after.

Dawid Wycik, 22, also a Polish national, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 27.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said Wycik was known to his victim, but the pair are not believed to be related.

Nobody else is wanted in connection with the incident, but anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the police.