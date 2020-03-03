Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of a Vinita Park man

VINITA PARK — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in a residence in the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard, and a suspect is in custody, the North County Police Cooperative said.A 31-year-old man who left the scene was caught by police at about 9 p.m., police said.Criminal charges are pending. This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

