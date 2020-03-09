🔥Susanna review: An intense and timely tale of villainous voyeurs🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The apocryphal story of Susanna and the Elders, well known through countless representations in visual art, not least that of Artemisia Gentileschi, is given potent treatment in Isabelle Kettle’s staging of Handel’s dramatic oratorio.

In a co-production with the London Handel Festival, a devastatingly timely resonance is given to the story. Falsely accused of adultery by two lascivious Elders when she spurns their advances, Susanna faces the pernicious choice of women down the ages: whether or not to call out the sexual aggressor, risking reputation, even life itself.

This Susanna courageously stands her ground and pays the price, condemned even by female members of the pious Cornish fishing community where the action is located (there’s a suggestion that environmental decline is blighting societal values). She is saved only by the intervention of the prophet Daniel — a soprano role and here taken tellingly by a woman, who angrily confronts the Elders with their false testimony.

The Handel authority Winton Dean describes the action as “richly comic”, but Kettle’s acutely observed production rightly eschews humour, tapping into the gravity of Handel’s musical setting.

The singers from the Jette Parker Young Artists programme are headed by Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, who deploys her creamy tone to expressive effect as Susanna. Her spine-tingling aria Guilt Trembling is a showstopper.

Michael Mofidian and Patrick Terry are outstanding as Chelsias and Joacim; Yaritza Véliz (Daniel) and Andrés Presno and Blaise Malaba as the two Elders are also excellent, as is the Royal Opera Chorus and the stylish London Handel Orchestra, from whom Patrick Milne draws a performance of extraordinary intensity.

Until Mar 14 (020 7304 4000, roh.org.uk); festival continues to Apr 10, london-handel-festival.com April