🔥Susanna Reid reunites with Piers Morgan as she returns to Good Morning Britain after self-isolating🔥

Susanna Reid has reunited with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain after spending two weeks in self-isolation.

The television presenter was back in the studio on Tuesday morning – sitting a safe social distance away from Morgan – after appearing via video link from home over the past two weeks.

“It’s good to be back,” said Reid, before joking that she had a “slightly different” co-presenter back home than Morgan.

‘I had a slightly different co-presenter when I was at home broadcasting from the sofa, and presented with Sookie,” she said, showing a photo of her adorable cat.

“A little quieter than normal proceedings, just sitting on my lap,” she said. “Sorry, I’m not social distancing from the cat.”

She shared a selfie showing her own make up that she’d done from home, before comparing Morgan to Donald Trump by showing a photo of an orange.

“Looking very presidential,” she joked.

Reid self-isolated for two weeks after one of her sons began showing potential symptoms of Covid-19.

Her son had a “persistent, dry cough,” and the presenter said she became paranoid she would pass on the virus to her elderly mother.

“My biggest concern as we hunker down for our self-isolation over the next two weeks is Mum,” Reid wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

“Have I already put her at risk of the infection? The thought is agonising. But my mother is as pragmatic as ever.