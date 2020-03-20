🔥Susanna Reid reminds fans of coronavirus guidelines as she's asked why she's self-isolating🔥

Susanna Reid has posted a series of tweets urging people to listen to government advice and self-isolate amid the coronavirus crisis.

Reid 49, is currently in self-isolation after one of her children developed a recurrent cough, but has shown no symptoms herself.

She is still appearing on Good Morning Britain via video link.

She posted on Twitter: “Noticeable from reactions to people (like me) in self-isolation that govt advice is not being taken seriously by some. “Why are you self-isolating? You don’t have it!” is a common response.

Reid is currently appearing on Good Morning Britain via video link (ITV)

“Guidelines say: if ONE person in household has symptoms ALL must isolate for 14 days.”

As coronavirus continues to spread in the UK, the government is also encouraging the public to practise social distancing to reduce to risk of human to human transmission.

On today’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Reid appeared via video link to encourage people not to stockpile despite theses being trying times.

The show played a clip of NHS nurse Dawn Bilbrough who tearfully pleaded with the public to stop overbuying fruit and vegetables as people in the emergency services are now struggling to eat due to the supermarkets being cleared out.

Reid then added after watching the video: “My heart absolutely broke – like everybody’s – when we watched her

“How are the people at the front line going to maintain their health and stamina in the face of this if they can’t get fresh fruit and veg, and the food that they need to nourish themselves?

“The supermarkets, I know, are working hard to tackle this and they just need to step it up a little bit.

“Now that schools that closed from Monday, there are going to be a lot of children at home all day needing feeding.

“So, the pressure on the supermarkets if about to ramp up even further.”