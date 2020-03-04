🔥Susan Calman announced as new host of Cruising after Jane McDonald's departure🔥

Channel 5 has announced that Susan Calman will be replacing Jane McDonald on both her Cruising With and Holidaying With series.

The Scottish comedian, 45, will be filling McDonald’s iconic role following the success of her popular series Secret Scotland With Susan Calman, also on Channel 5.

Calman will also be remembered for partnering with Kevin Clifton during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, as well as fronting the latest series of The Great British Menu on BBC Two.

Off Cruising: Susan Calman replaces Jane McDonald on the popular Channel 5 series (Getty Images)

Speaking about her new appointment, Calman said: “I’m over the moon to be working with Channel 5 on such a prestigious group of shows.

“I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me. It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going!”

Channel 5’s Director of Programming Ben Frow added: “Susan was my first and only choice for these shows and I am absolutely cock-a-hoop that she is doing more with Channel 5.

“I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style. The world is, literally, her oyster and I can’t wait to travel it with her.”

McDonald has fronted her Cruising With series since it first started in 2017.

Pride of place: Jane’s Bafta is on display in her living room (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In 2018, the series won the Bafta for Best Feature – making it the first ever Bafta win for a Channel 5 show.

On her decision to step down from Cruising, 56-year-old McDonald explained she wanted to spend more time in the UK, as well as concentrating on her music career.

“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows,” she said.

“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”