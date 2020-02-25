🔥Survivalists and sick lit won't save me from coronavirus, so I'm raiding my Brexit stockpile and staying in🔥

I hope you don’t mind me asking, but where is your BOL? That, of course, is prepper slang for Bug Out Location — a safe place to head for when the SHTF (s*** hits the fan), say if a coronavirus pandemic struck London. A side effect of being a prepper is that you have to talk in acronyms. TBH I suspect this may make things more confusing. WTF, preppers.

Perhaps it’s a rude question and you don’t want to reveal your masterplan. Fair enough. Or maybe, like me, you have no clue and are busy trying not to be alarmed at the news that Austria is contemplating closing its borders with virus-ridden Italy, and Turkey and Pakistan have shut their borders with Iran. How would you even go about shutting down London? And why do you keep sneezing — is it early hayfever or a more sinister malady?

Pandemic panic is even creeping into the books I’m reading. What do I call this genre? Sick lit? Plague turners? Sorry, I know puns won’t save us.

The protagonist of Weather by Jenny Offill is consumed by a fear of worst-case scenarios. Every moment is taken up with planning for climate change. But actually this dread is dangerous in itself. So there’s no advice for what to do to be found there, other than “Don’t panic” (and take notes on Offill’s tips on how to make a candle out of a tuna can).

In the final part of Hilary Mantel’s Cromwell trilogy, out next Thursday, great pains are taken to protect the pregnant Queen Jane Seymour from the plague — the paws of attending lapdogs must be wiped before they approach her, and any courtiers who sneeze or cough, or know anyone who sneezes or coughs, are not allowed anywhere near her. Mantel may be writing about the 16th century, but it’s still good advice. Trying not to touch anything on the Tube isn’t enough to protect you any more.

You can beat epidemics or even pandemics by isolating the causes. In 1854 the physician John Snow mapped London’s cholera cases and traced the disease back to a pump in Soho’s Broadwick Street. There’s been progress since then — we already know which areas are likely to be hotbeds of contagion, so why would we subject ourselves to them? South Korea is ahead of the game. It has apps which tell you how much risk you face in a 10km radius of where you are. Is it too late to get a flight to South Korea and make that my BOL?

People wearing face masks travel on a train in Tokyo (AFP via Getty Images)

Fleeing to a remote Scottish island sounds romantic, but it’s pretty cold and windy up there at the moment and as a Londoner I only really like nature from afar. Cows can be terrifying. Anyway, how would you even get there? Whether you take a train, plane or automobile, the risk of contracting the virus from a fellow passenger is high. I don’t wish to alarm anyone, but a single sneeze can project viral droplets 20 feet at 100mph. You also can’t predict whether the culprits will cover their faces with tissues, or use their hands instead, and then wipe them all over the train. Bless you.

It’s better to stockpile essentials and hunker down at home. If you’re lucky you’ll have some supplies left from any no-deal Brexit prepping you may have done — French cheese, tins of beans and, crucially, lots of wine. That kills germs, right?

Weinstein’s conviction empowers us all

I had feared that Harvey Weinstein was too big to fail. The movie mogul evaded justice for so long, with expensive lawyers and structures around him designed to give him impunity — including that zimmer frame. So his conviction yesterday comes as a relief. It is already empowering women — and not just those in the movie business.

When I interviewed Rose McGowan she said people came up to her all the time to thank her for opening up about how Weinstein had abused her. It gave them the confidence to speak out, too. A waitress told McGowan it’s thanks to her that she no longer puts up with having her bum pinched by her boss.

McGowan described it as a culture reset, and one that we need to keep up.

We must not lose sight of what this case has proved — powerful men must face the consequences of bad behaviour.

The President of the United States has been recorded talking about his seduction techniques, saying: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Rose McGowan (AFP via Getty Images)

Human beings like neat explanations and sexual assault allegations are complicated, but yesterday showed that you can’t get away with everything any more.

So many Susies

Growing up, I didn’t know any other Susies. When I heard my name I’d turn around, but it was more likely to be someone calling a dog. Not even a cool dog — a small, fluffy one. Now there are Susies everywhere, and sadly they’re not always the heroes. There’s Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Greene, Suzy Brambles in Emma Jane Unsworth’s novel Adults, and now there’s a new show, I Hate Suzie. Suzie is played by Billie Piper, and it’s written by the equally talented Lucy Prebble, who brought us Succession. It sounds right up my street. I just wish they’d used another name.

