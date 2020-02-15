Survival of the knittest: Yarn stores in St. Louis rely on classes, competitors to stay in business

At Knitorious, owner Sandy Kulash takes pride in supporting local farmers and small farming operations across the United States. The specialty shop, located at 3268 Watson Rd., will close its doors in the upcoming months after 15 years in business. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

When Sandy Kulash’s south St. Louis store closes this spring, it’s going to leave a gap in the knitting community.Kulash, 64, is ready to retire, but her customers aren’t quite ready to let her go. A Facebook post on her decision just after the first of the year generated well over a hundred comments, congratulating Kulash but lamenting the situation. “I’m losing a friend,” one said.“I feel like I killed Santa,” said Kulash.Knitorious — Kulash settled on the name so it wouldn’t sound like a “granny craft corner” — feels a little like it could be part of Santa’s workshop: Colorful skeins of yarn hang from wooden hooks and are piled high in plexiglass cubicles, with project ideas dangling overhead to inspire ambitious crafters. A cardigan sweater. Some fuzzy socks. A pompom-topped stocking cap.Kulash wears a blanket scarf, in thick gold and maroon stripes, as she hustles around the store, tending to customers and encouraging a knitter making her first purchase with an, “I know we’ll be seeing you again!”Lindenwood Park’s Knitorious is one of four independent yarn stores in the area, drawing hobbyists primarily from St. Louis and south St. Louis County. Shops in Florissant, Creve Coeur and Fairview Heights round out the craft-supply compass rose.Rather than competing, their owners say, they complement each other in an established but quickly evolving marketplace. When Nancy Quade, the owner of the Weaving Dept. in Florissant, learned to knit, she was a schoolgirl piecing together afghans for soldiers during World War II; now, knitters use online tutorials, downloadable patterns and a social media site that boasts 8 million members.The hobby’s popularity dipped in the 1980s and ’90s, but by the time Knitorious opened in 2004, knitting was on the upswing. Coffee shops and other gathering places made room for “knit-ins.” A broader audience was picking up the skill through the internet. And celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Kate Middleton were photographed, knitting needles in hand.“People were coming by when I was painting the walls, asking when we were going to open,” recalled Kulash, who stocked her cubby shelves with high-end and hard-to-find yarns, such as skeins from Fence Post Fibers, based in Lonedell, Missouri, in colors such as cerulean gold and lilac kiss.She quickly learned that yarn, no matter what its tensile strength, would not be enough to prop up the store.“It’s not what you sell. It’s the events you put on,” Kulash said. “You have to put on a show, basically.”On Wednesdays, Knitorious hosts a knit night. Crafters of all skill levels gather to compare their work, swap tips and socialize. On weekends, when the store is humming with customers, an employee can usually be found at a table near the front, ready to answer questions and even fix mistakes for folks who pop in.The shop’s backroom, decorated with sheep figurines and an old-time spinning machine, is big enough to hold classes, about three a week, on how to knit skirts, neck warmers and kitschy critters.Holly Elfenbaum calls learn-to-knit classes the gateway drug that keep people coming back for more. About five years ago, an injury kept her from teaching her fitness classes, so she took up knitting “to deal with the antsiness,” she said.After a couple of classes at Knitorious, she started going on knitting excursions across the United States.“It resonated with me,” Elfenbaum said. “I took a deep dive.”Last May, she opened the Curious Crafter. The other store owners convinced her she could make a go of it.“They put me at ease, were excited for me and gave generously of their wisdom,” Elfenbaum said.Just a couple months later, the Curious Crafter participated for the first time in the Summer’s Last Blast Knit Crawl, an annual event hosted by the local yarn stores to promote the craft and showcase their merchandise.A decade ago, yarn crawlers had twice as many places at which to get their Last Blast passports stamped. But with free patterns and tips on Ravelry — known as the Facebook of knitting — plus other online markets that let knitters shop day or night, it’s harder for brick-and-mortar shops to stay afloat.Each knit store has had to find its own identity.“You have to keep up with the yarn fads. People have had enough scarves,” said Quade, who has owned the Weaving Dept. since the mid-1980s.The 40 million knitters in the United States are seeking innovation in their interlocking loops: blanket patterns that take a year to complete, with the colors determined by each day’s temperature, or super chunky yarns that can be knitted without needles, for example.“It’s about imagination and bravery,” said Hanna Bertulis, co-owner of the Bead Place. “All of a sudden, you’re not limited to the pages of a book anymore.”The Bead Place, which opened in 2005, found success by combining two popular crafts.“Yarn and beads play nice together,” said co-owner Abbi Berta.She sees an upside to the online popularity: It cuts into their pattern sales but increases the demand for unique yarns and spurs hobbyists to seek in-person help for challenging projects.And if they can’t help, Berta and Bertulis send shoppers to one of their competitors.“We can’t carry everything,” Bertulis said.Knitorious’ Kulash is looking forward to retirement but has mixed feelings about leaving the knit-shop sisterhood. The store will be open at least through the end of next month, and Kulash hopes that a couple of interested buyers may want to take it over, complete with the half-million dollars worth of yarn she has on hand.If so, Kulash, with her newfound free time, will be a frequent customer.“I’m going to go off and knit,” she said. “I don’t think people realize what an arts and crafts town we are.”

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The weekly Wednesday knitting at Knitorious on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The specialty shop, located at 3268 Watson Rd., will cl…

At Knitorious, owner Sandy Kulash takes pride in supporting local farmers and small farming operations across the United States. The specialty shop, located at 3268 Watson Rd., will close its doors in the upcoming months after 15 years in business. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com