🔥Surrey cricketer Gareth Batty admits: 'I just don't know what to do amid shutdown'🔥

Surrey’s Gareth Batty has opened up about the mental struggles experienced by cricketers due to the uncertainty over when the season will start.

The ECB are set to announce a delay to the season, which is due to start on April 12, tomorrow following more meetings with the counties and the Professional Game Group.

As with all sports it remains unclear when action can begin and a significant chunk of the domestic and international season could be lost. If rescheduling is possible the money-spinning corners of the calendar — England, the Hundred, and Vitality Blast — are likely to take precedence over the County Championship.

Batty confirmed that he is one of the eight Surrey players self-isolating having felt slightly ill upon returning from South Africa, where he was on commentary duty, and because he has two children. He says players are checking up on each other to help mentally manage an unprecedented situation.

(Getty Images)

“The difficulty is preparing for a season when you don’t know if it will start,” said Batty on the Cricket Collective on TalkSPORT. “The guys who have been through a few seasons, generally, have something on their radar, knowing there’s a switch. Right, there’s a switch you press three weeks away, I know I need to turn my attention to playing and getting my body and skills right. I can tick off the days, like a countdown to Christmas for the kids.

“As soon as you don’t have that date, because let’s be honest, we’re not starting in April. I’d be amazed. You’re probably nearer with June or July. How do you go through that? I’ll be brutally honest I’m nowhere. I don’t know what to do.

“The unknown is the biggest problem for everybody and it’s no different when you’re involved in sport. If anything it’s worse because a lot of our lives are structured. You know you’re practising for a certain event. At the minute, you’re not practising for anything.”

At 42, Batty (left) is among the oldest active players and he praised the action the PCA are taking.

“The PCA have been sending out emails,” he said. “They have been magnificent. I might never play cricket again, thinking I’d signed a pro contract that I would still play. To deal with it in the correct way is vital.”