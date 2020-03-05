🔥Surrey Cricket jolted into action to find more black players🔥

Surrey held a successful opening trial session for its African Caribbean Engagement Programme at the Kia Oval on Wednesday.

Around 30 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18 were instructed by eight coaches from the Surrey Cricket Foundation and the club’s successful academy.

The coaches were impressed with the standard and there will be another open session next Wednesday, as well as a trial for kids from Archbishop Tenison School, which neighbours the Oval.

When these are completed a number of children will be given scholarships by Surrey. Those not given one will automatically be given Surrey membership in a bid to foster their interest in the game.

Surrey were jolted into action by some stark statistics: in 2019, there were only nine black players in men’s county cricket, down from 33 in 1994; only one per cent of recreational cricketers are from the black community and of the 15 black cricket clubs in the Surrey catchment areas, most have limited facilities.

“If you look across the sports, cricket under-indexes in terms of British-born black players making the professional level,” said Surrey chief executive Richard Gould.

“In football and rugby you see young players coming through, but in cricket it’s dwindled. That must be because we are not putting enough focus into harnessing that talent. This is the start of that.”

Gould said the club felt a responsibility to try to make a change, given the club’s location and local demographic. In SE11, the Oval’s postcode, 42 per cent of 10-18-year-olds are black.

He added: “The aim is to see new faces coming to our club, having fun and wanting to come back.”