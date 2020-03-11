🔥Surrey cancel pre-season tour to Dubai due to effects of coronavirus🔥

Surrey have confirmed the cancellation of their preseason tour to Dubai, which was due to start next Wednesday, due to the effects of coronavirus.

A statement released by the cricket club on Wednesday read: “Surrey’s pre-season training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been cancelled due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak around the world.

“The men’s professional squad were expected to fly out to the United Arab Emirates on the 17th March for a training camp before returning to London on the 28th March ahead of the domestic season.

“Instead, the players will continue to work on their strength & conditioning and make full use of the marquee at The Kia Oval. The marquee, which covers eight pitches of the square, allows the players to play on grass regardless of the outside weather. This is the fifth year a marquee has been in place at the ground.

“Surrey went to Dubai in both 2018 and 2019, with last year’s tour including the drawn Champion County match with an MCC side captained by Stuart Broad, and will look to return ahead of the 2021 season.”

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, said: “While it’s disappointing we won’t be able to return to Dubai this year, the health of our players and staff is paramount. The directive from Dubai Sports Council advising all venues to cancel or reschedule all international activities until the end of the month as a precautionary measure related to the spread of the COVID-19 means the ICC Academy are unable to host our training camp.

“As well as this, current uncertainties around travel and potential quarantine periods, either abroad or in the UK, mean this trip would simply be too disruptive to our preparations for the 2020 season.”​

