🔥Surprise, The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Says The Marvel Movie Doesn’t Use Much Green Screen🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as we’re currently occupying the interim period between phases. But the studio has big things in the works for the next slate of storytelling, which will include both TV and movie adventures. Chief among the upcoming movie installments is Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, which will be following the release of Black Widow. Kumail Nanjiani is playing the cosmic powered Kingo in the blockbuster, and he recently revealed that the movie uses very little green screen work.

Green screens have become an essential part of filmmaking over the years, especially related to visual effects heavy comic book projects like the MCU. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame both heavily used these in order to create locations like Titan and Vormir, The Eternals will be using way more practical sets and on location shooting. Kumail Nanjiani recently opened up about his highly anticipated Marvel debut, where the Silicon Valley alum said:

It looks beautiful and it’s all mostly practical. Like we didn’t do very much green screen at all.

Talk about a game changer for the MCU. It looks like director Chloé Zhao went back to basics on The Eternals, even though its a massive cosmic story that spans thousands of years. And it should result in a very different moviegoing experience when it arrives in theaters this November.

Kumail Nanjiani’s comments come from his recent appearance on the New Hollywood podcast. While promoting his Apple+ series Little America, the conversation eventually turned to his role in The Eternals. Nanjiani famously got ripped for his superhero role, become a sex symbol that even Pornhub recognized. While we know the intense year-long exercise and diet regimen he was on, the actual contents of The Eternals remain largely a mystery.

While the story of The Eternals remains to be seen, Kumanil Nanjiani’s tease about practical sets should only help increase anticipation for the highly anticipated blockbuster. Marvel fans have really responded to cosmic stories in the MCU, like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok. Chloé Zhao’s’s movie will introduce a slew of characters, and further flesh out the cosmic side of the shared universe.

The Eternals has a lot going for it, including the talented and diverse cast of actors that will be playing the titular team of Marvel heroes. Characters have been gender swapped, The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff will play the first hearing impaired superhero, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is an LGBT hero in a same-sex relationship. And with an emphasis on practical sets and beautiful location shoots, it sounds like the movie will be a visual treat when it finally arrives in theaters.

While Black Widow will kick off Phase Four, The Eternals will be the next movie, arriving in theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.