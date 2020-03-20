🔥Surge in pet fostering applications as Londoners stay at home during coronavirus clampdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of Londoners applying to foster a pet has spiked as people stay at home in the battle against coronavirus.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home said that is has seen an increase in the requests for pet fostering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-based charity has now said that, while applications to permanently rehome animals are being accepted, temporary fostering requests are not.

The organisation is focusing its efforts on looking after the animals in its care as the country battles against the growing Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 100 of its employees and its extensive network of volunteers are fostering animals during the pandemic. ​

Head of operations Rob Young told the Standard that, as many people prepare to spend a significant amount of time at home over the coming weeks, it is only expected that some may be thinking about the companionship a pet could offer.

People in the capital have now been urged to avoid travel unless it is essential, and Boris Johnson on Friday ordered all pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants to close.

Mr Young said: “Battersea centres are currently still open for rehoming. However, all enquiries need to come in online as our centres are now closed to visitors unless for pre-booked rehoming appointments.

“Our staff are still working hard behind the scenes to help as many of our animals go to new homes as possible and we are pleased to say we have seen increased interest in rehoming.

“Over the last week we have rehomed nearly 100 animals, with 26 animals rehomed across our three centres yesterday alone.”

He added: “We appreciate that there are many people willing to temporarily foster our animals and thank them for their generosity.

“However, Battersea has now suspended new applications to foster while we prioritise working with existing staff and volunteers to provide ongoing care for our dogs and cats during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have over 100 staff who have come forward to foster our animals in addition to our network of volunteer foster carers.”

The charity said it is in the process of arranging the collection of dogs and cats that are currently on reserve, so there might be “some delay” in responding to new enquiries.

Battersea Dog home urges anyone “looking to bring a little joy in to their lives during these uncertain times” to make an appointment online at one of its centres.

“The best way you can support Battersea currently is by making a donation to help us continue to be here for every dog and cat,” he added.

The charity said it has also issued advice to pet owners for what they should do if they are social distancing, self-isolating or have tested positive for COVID-19.