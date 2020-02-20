🔥Supreme Oreos are selling on eBay for over $10,000🔥

Streetwear, the latest trend in street fashion

Oreo’s latest collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme isn’t such a sweet deal. Supreme’s designer Oreos launched in New York City on Thursday, and they are already selling on eBay for more than $10,000.

Supreme, the mega-popular brand known for limited edition merchandise and dedicated fans, recently announced its partnership with Milk’s Favorite Cookie as part of its Spring/Summer 2020 drop. The treats are colored Supreme’s signature bright red and feature its iconic logo scrawled across both the cookie and the similarly-shaped rectangle packaging. Both brands are known for bizarre collaborations. Oreo has previously worked with Micky Mouse and Google Android, while Supreme has teamed up with the likes of New York City’s MTA and Budweiser.

Interest in the latest collaboration was clear: Oreo’s tweet announcing the drop has more than 100,000 likes.

The Supreme Oreo cookies allegedly retail at $8 for three cookies — an already steep increase from the originals — and can only be purchased at Supreme stores, not in supermarkets. But following their Soho, New York, launch Thursday, some of the cookies started selling on eBay for thousands of dollars. As of 6:15 pm EST on Thursday, the current bidding price for one pack of three “rare” Supreme Oreos is $10,800 on eBay, with 56 bidders participating. Another package is priced at $4,000, while a third has hit $1,000. Oreo isn’t the only unexpected partnership in Supreme’s latest collection. The brand also teamed up with brands including Ziploc, Speedo, Nalgene and Mac Tools for its new line. Supreme did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.