🔥Supreme Court orders temporary stay of execution for death row inmate Nathaniel Woods🔥

Protests over planned Alabama execution

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a last-minute stay of execution for Nathaniel Woods, an Alabama death row inmate who was scheduled to die at 6 p.m. The order, signed by Justice Clarence Thomas, said the execution will be halted pending further order of the court.

Woods, 44, was convicted in the deaths of three Birmingham police officers in 2004 and the wounding of a fourth but he did not pull the trigger. Woods was convicted as an accomplice of the gunman, Kerry Spencer. Both were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to die.This story is developing. Check back for updates.