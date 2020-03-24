🔥Supreme Court hears 'Beatles' case via video conferencing🔥

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a ruling behind closed doors for the first time in its history tomorrow, as courts continue to adjust to the crisis.

Top judges are deciding the fate of El Shafee Elsheikh, who is accused of being part of the Islamic State cell nicknamed “The Beatles” who kidnapped and murdered several Western hostages in Syria.

His mother Maha Elgizouli is fighting for her son to be tried in the UK rather than the US. The Government has agreed to help US prosecutors despite not having an assurance that the British-born man, and co-accused Alexanda Kotey, will not face the death penalty.

The Supreme Court intends to deliver the ruling as intended, but using new video conferencing technology so that judges and lawyers can appear from different locations.

The doors to the court in Parliament Square, which has always sat in public since its inception in 2009, will be locked tomorrow, but the public can watch the live-stream of proceedings online as usual. The new technology was due to be used for the first time today in another case.

The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, has urged all courts to encourage remote working wherever possible, and yesterday ordered a halt to trials and any “non-urgent” hearings.

Seven of London’s magistrates courts are shutting down from today, with 16 remaining open this morning. They will continue to deal with arrest warrants, defendants in custody, terrorism-related applications, youth cases, and prosecutions related to coronavirus.