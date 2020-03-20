🔥Supermarket in Switzerland remains fully stocked as residents stay calm during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Countries around the world are experiencing shoppers panic-buying due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a fully-stocked supermarket in Switzerland shows residents there are behaving very differently.

In stark contrast to the photos of ransacked shelves around the UK, an Australian woman named Mel shared the video of a Swiss supermarket to urge others to stay calm.

This week, Switzerland went into a state of emergency, with the government putting citizens in lockdown. Bars, restaurants, and shops – excluding grocery stores and pharmacies – are all closed for the foreseeable future.

Mel visited a Co-op near Lausanne and took a video of the store, showing shelves fully-stocked as people walked around calming buying only what they needed.

She wrote: “Just back from the supermarket here in Switzerland. We’re on day 2 of a country-wide lockdown and it looks like this.

“Everyone seems to be keeping their cool and doing what they need to do to get through this thing.”

According to her photos, although some items like pasta and loo roll had been bought in larger quantities, shelves were far from empty.

But others disagreed with her depiction of a calm, orderly Switzerland.

One person commented: “I live in Switzerland and trust me, it doesn’t look like this anywhere I went to.”

Likewise, another user shared a video of empty shelves, adding: “That’s funny. This is a video that my brother sent me about a shop in Lausanne. Something about creating perspectives, no?”

Another possible explanation could be the fact that supermarkets in some larger cities in the country have implemented limits on the number of people permitted in the store at any one time.

Regardless, Mel’s video has been liked more than 25,000 times, resonating with viewers as the need for everyone to do their bit during the coronavirus crisis.

In the UK, Sainsbury’s announced it would be limiting shoppers to buying three of any grocery product, and only two for in-demand items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk.

Both Asda and Tesco are closing 24-hour stores early each night to re-stock shelves and clean, and Morrisons reported on a “considerable” amount of stockpiling, asking customers to only buy what they need.

Yesterday a clip went viral of a critical care nurse named Dawn pleading for the public to stop panic buying after she was faced with empty supermarket shelves following a 48-hour shift.

She had to leave without any food, and tearfully filmed herself sat in her car.

She said: “I’ve just come out the supermarket and there’s no fruit and veg. I had a little cry in there.

“I just wanted to get something in for the next 48 hours. There’s no fruit there’s no vegetables, I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy.

“There’s people stripping the shelves of basic foods, you just need to stop it, it’s people like me who are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest, please.”