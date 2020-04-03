🔥Superman Star Henry Cavill Becomes The Wolverine In Awesome Fan Art🔥

Give me an F, give me an A, give me an N, give me another A. You know what, if I spend the whole article writing that out, I’ll run out of article to write in. Time for take two.

What I was trying to spell out before I interrupted myself was fan art, that internet focused pastime we occasionally plug for your (intended) enjoyment. Today I’m here to direct you to a piece of fan artwork by Instagram user BossLogic, which imagines what Superman actor Henry Cavill would look like if he swapped the cape for the claws of Wolverine. It’s a mouthful.

I’m not sure whether it’s in my remit to offer a critique of the artwork I’m plugging, but I will say that I can see a lot more Wolf than Cav in this Cav-Wolf combo. Still, this gets added this to the list of superhero mashups I’ve covered over the last few months. I can recall something along the lines of Hawkeye-meets-Loki. Or a Black Widow-meets-Loki? Possibly both? Ah, after centuries of digging, I’ve found the latter. Hope that satisfies all you fan-art art fans.

Your comment mission of the day is to devise weird/interesting/mirthsome superhero crossovers of your choice. It’s a game I’ve almost certainly played before, but not for a while (there are only so many jokes at my disposal). The winner gets a year’s supply of toilet roll. I expect comments by the dozen.

My opening move is to recast George Clooney’s Batman as a non-specific Marvel villain. Jeff Bridges, Guy Pearce, Robert Redford, they’ve all done it. Why couldn’t George give it a spin? Seeing him opposite Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man would be particularly confusing, given George has spent a career playing the same character. He’d make a pretty good Superman, too, come to think of it.