🔥Superdrug staff baffled after badger falls through shop ceiling in Northampton🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Staff at a Superdrug store were left stunned after a badger fell through the ceiling and landed behind a counter.

The furry adventurer crept into the shop in Northampton, before dropping down from a ceiling panel to the shock of workers and customers on Sunday.

The frightened female scuttled away and hid herself within the store before local conservationists, the Northamptonshire Badger Group, were called in to rescue her.

One of the lead volunteers, Sally Jones, told the BBC it was “the oddest rescue we’ve ever had”.

She said they had no idea how the young badger got into the shop, which was closed to the public at the time.

“There were four of our members there to catch the badger and we are really perplexed as to how it got into the Grosvenor Centre,” she added.

The group, which protects the welfare of badgers across Northamptonshire, understands the nocturnal animal may have entered via ducts in the back of the shop.

Staff said the badger hit the floor and before trundling off looking “a bit dazed”.

Ms Jones told the BBC that by the time the group arrived to rescue the badger “there were perfume bottles strewn over the floor”.

She explained they were able to capture her and assess her for injuries before releasing her to a safe location.

Heartwarming video footage later shared on the group’s Facebook page showed the critter bumbling off back into the wild.