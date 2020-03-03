🔥Super Tuesday: What is a brokered convention and could it sideline Bernie Sanders?🔥

Every U.S. presidential nomination cycle, the possibility is raised that a party’s brass — Republicans or Democrats — will be sufficiently unhappy with the people’s presumed nominee for president. To get around this, it is suggested, they just might use their own party convention, at which the would-be nominee is sworn in, to instead pick a candidate of their own choice.

This year, on the Democratic side, the New York Times reports that party leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer “hear constant warnings” from inside their party that a Bernie Sanders nomination would see Sanders eventually obliterated by Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, and the party bleed congressional seats during the same process.

The solution? Send a more moderate candidate forward at the Democratic National Convention in July — one who they think has a better chance of beating Trump. This likely means Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, now that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have removed themselves from the race. It is Biden who appears to stand the best chance of becoming the “brokered” alternative to Sanders; upon pulling out, both Buttigieg and Klobuchar indicated they would be backing the former vice-president. Wildcard candidates have also been mooted, such as Sherrod Brown, a Democrat senator from Ohio.

The Times and other outlets are increasingly reporting that Democratic insiders might risk hurting party morale to make sure Sanders doesn’t get the nod. His policies lie too far to the left, it is feared, to attract enough moderate support — both Democrat and Republican — at election time to beat Trump.

For its research, the Times interviewed 93 so-called Democratic “super delegates” who are opposed, in the main, to Sanders going ahead as the candidate if he gets the most delegates following the primary and caucus process (called a plurality), but not a majority.

For any candidate to receive the nomination, rules dictate that they should hold majority support from pledged delegates who can vote at the convention to be held at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. There are 3,979 of these delegates, most of whom arrive at the convention already allocated to a candidate, depending on who wins each of the primaries and caucuses in their states. Some states have more delegates than others.



Young supporters of Democratic White House hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders display posters during a campaign rally at the Virginia Wesleyan University Convocation Hall on February 29, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

The magic majority number for the chosen candidate to reach is 1,989.5 delegates, plus one. But this year, there’s a strong possibility that no one reaches that tally. Super Tuesday, when a number of states pick their candidate at the same time, will have a huge bearing on the outcome, with nearly 40 per cent of delegates allocated once it’s finished. Based on current polling and projections, one scenario is that Sanders ends up with more pledged delegates than anyone else (a plurality), but not half-plus-one of the 3,979 (a majority).

That’s where the super delegates could come in: Made up of elected Democrats, distinguished party leaders and Democratic National Committee members, there are 771 of these super delegates. In total, they make up 15 per cent of all delegates at the convention.

As Politico reports, super delegates can’t vote on the first ballot — a change made by Democrats after the 2016 cycle — but they can vote from the second ballot onwards, if no single candidate hits the majority when the first ballot is counted. The super delegates can vote as they see fit, too; they are not dictated to by whatever candidate their own state has already picked. To eventually seal the nomination, candidates have to hit a total of 2,375.5 delegates at the convention, Politico reports.



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 29, 2020.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

So, in theory, anything could happen should the super delegates decide that, for example, Sanders is not the candidate for them. If the convention is in fact contested, it would be the first time this has happened since 1952.

The fear though, should the convention end up being contested is two-fold: firstly, that the candidate who is eventually chosen starts the election race as damaged goods because they weren’t the candidate chosen by the people, and secondly, because it would badly upset those who had wanted Sanders to go forward.

The scenario was raised, before, when Ted Cruz was preferred in certain Republican circles to Donald Trump in 2016, and when Sanders squared off against Hillary Clinton the same year. In the end, it materialized in neither case.

A Democratic convention without a locked down nominee is possible, though, and some argue that letting delegates decide on the day has its merits. But the gamble for the Democrats — as analyst Edward Burmila recently pointed out in The Nation — is whether their “brokered” candidate could gain enough election support from Republicans and independents to make up for the losses that would arise when disillusioned Sanders voters turn elsewhere, or refuse to vote at all.

As could be expected, Sanders, when asked on the campaign trail, has said that a plurality of pledged delegates should be considered a strong enough mandate for him to get the nomination. In 2016, though — when he trailed Hillary Clinton in the same race — he actually called on super delegates to get behind him instead, and change the path of the nomination.

Super delegate Jay Jacobs, New York State Democratic Party chairman, told the New York Times:

“Bernie wants to redefine the rules and just say he just needs a plurality. I don’t think we buy that. I don’t think the mainstream of the Democratic Party buys that. If he doesn’t have a majority, it stands to reason that he may not become the nominee.”