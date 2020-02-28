🔥Super Tuesday vote in London for thousands of US expats🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of US Democrats in London are set to vote for their favourite candidate to fight Donald Trump in November’s presidential election at a special ballot in the capital next week.

The Democrats Abroad primary vote is being held at the Abbey Centre in Westminster on “Super Tuesday” — when 14 US states stage nominating elections.

There are about 330,000 US expats in the UK and 4,610 people took part in the party’s 2016 primary.

Democrats Abroad represents registered party members living outside the US and is recognised as a “state”, allowing expats worldwide to send 21 delegates to the party’s National Convention, which will choose the eventual candidate in July.

The organisation’s UK chairwoman, Inge Kjemtrup, said: “I’ve noticed more people have been involved in events and campaigns and have actually attended in person compared to previous years.

“I believe this ultimately comes from the fact that a lot of members are pretty keen to get rid of Trump.”

Republicans Overseas — which has about 1,000 UK members — is not holding a primary.