🔥Super Tuesday results LIVE: Joe Biden surges ahead in race for presidential nomination but Bernie Sanders takes California🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden scored sweeping victories across the country on Super Tuesday but Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California.

Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren were left trailing behind the two men in every state.

In an embarrassing defeat for Ms Warren, Joe Biden even took her home state of Massachusetts.

Mr Biden is also projected to win Texas but it remains all to play for as the contest solidifies into a two-man contest between Sanders, who represents the left of the party, and establishment candidate former Vice President Biden.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-04T07: 19: 28.360Z

Vote-by-mail states will have had many votes cast before Biden’s late consolidation of the moderate vote in the past 72 hours

2020-03-04T07: 10: 47.080Z

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden said in Los Angeles, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.Without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from Burlington, Vermont.”You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

2020-03-04T07: 10: 18.400Z

It could take weeks – or months – for the party to pick one of them to take on President Donald Trump in the November general election. But the new contours of the fight between Biden and Sanders crystallized as the former vice president and the three-term Vermont senator spoke to each other from dueling victory speeches delivered from opposite ends of the country Tuesday night.

2020-03-04T06: 46: 13.283Z

A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories across the country on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival, Bernie Sanders, seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he – and his embrace of democratic socialism – would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

2020-03-04T06: 02: 54.013Z

Sanders secures biggest Super Tuesday prize but Biden makes comebackBernie Sanders has seized Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a victory in California on what has been a huge night for the Democratic presidential race.Joe Biden also scored big wins as the remaining Democratic candidates’ battled for delegates in 14 states and one US territory with a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the nomination fight.

2020-03-04T04: 32: 55.666Z

Bernie Sanders seizes Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a victory in CaliforniaMr Sanders has secured a boost with a win in California – the top prize of the night.The margin this victory will be crucial in helping him secure a delegate lead over his nearest rival Joe Biden.

2020-03-04T04: 18: 47.980Z

Future of Warren’s campaign in doubt after defeat in home stateThe future of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in herhome state of Massachusetts.The disappointing finish in the state she represents, and a weak showing in other Super Tuesday states, marked a striking collapse for the one-time darling of progressives.After mediocre showings in the first four contests, where she never finished higher than third place, Tuesday’s results could hasten her exit from the race for the Democratic nomination.

2020-03-04T03: 37: 51.930Z

Mr Sanders took to the stage in Burlington, Vermont for a Super Tuesday rally, telling cheering supporters: “Everybody said it couldn’t be done.”“But tonight I tell you with absolute confidence: We’re going to win the Democratic nomination, and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this nation.”

2020-03-04T02: 08: 09.400Z

Bernie Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 67 delegates at stake. It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections. Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

2020-03-04T02: 07: 53.640Z

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is focusing on the key swing state of Florida, even as the votes in Super Tuesday’s contests are still being cast and counted.The billionaire who avoided the early nominating contests told an enthusiastic crowd in West Palm Beach: “Winning in November starts with Florida.” The state’s primary is on March 17.Mr Bloomberg scored a victory in American Samoa on Super Tuesday, though he has yet to win any states.He said: “No matter how many we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible.”He said that feat was rising “from 1 per cent in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”Bloomberg has spent $500 million of his own money on campaign advertising.

2020-03-04T01: 56: 46.050Z

Biden’s Super Tuesday opens with trio of victories in key statesJoe Biden’s Super Tuesday has opened with a trio of victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.His closest rival Bernie Sanders grabbed a win in home-state Vermont, while Mr Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia.Polls are closing across many of the 14 Super Tuesday states but voting remains ongoing in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

2020-03-04T00: 23: 44.573Z

Biden secures first Super Tuesday victoryJoe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning battleground Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary and add to a remarkable political comeback that looked unthinkable just last week. Virginia is an early lift for Mr Biden after Bernie Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.Mr Sanders also grabbed a home-state win in Vermont, and polls began closing in some of the 13 other states voting from California to Maine.Voting continues in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

2020-03-03T23: 44: 42.570Z

The Super Tuesday primary elections are so far free of any signs of interference, say national security professionals who gathered in Northern Virginia in an unprecedented monitoring effort to counter cyber attacks and foreign disinformation.”On the specifics of today, we have not seen any acute increase in any misinformation,” said Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security.Since US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, the government has introduced measures to combat hacking and foreign propaganda activities designed to affect the vote.Moscow has denied the allegations.”I asked the question of what type of activity are we seeing and why aren’t we seeing more, and it’s because of the hardened systems,” said Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf. “It’s important to pause and take credit for some of the work we’ve done.”Election security experts say that while the government has made improvements, many vulnerabilities still exist.

2020-03-03T22: 45: 35.760Z

A judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours after tornadoes battered the state, a Democratic Party spokeswoman has said.

2020-03-03T18: 15: 31.676Z

Mike Bloomberg has been spotted in Florida heading to the polls:

2020-03-03T16: 54: 23.570Z

Former running mate Amy Klobuchar has praised Joe Biden for his “decency” and a “heart” which are “exactly what we need right now in the White House.”

2020-03-03T16: 28: 51.650Z

Bernie Sanders has cast his ballot in Vermont.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2020-03-03T16: 02: 28.143Z

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said alternate sites were arranged for 15 polling places out of the 169 precincts in Nashville’s combined city-county area.”The likelihood of you being able to vote regularly at your home precinct is very great,” Mayor Cooper said. In rural central Alabama, high winds howled and the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for at least five counties. The storm has reportedly knocked out electricity, but the some electronic voting machines had battery backups and a few people had cast ballots less than an hour later.