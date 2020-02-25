🔥Super Tuesday 2020: What is it and why is it so important in the US presidential election?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Super Tuesday is one of the most pivotol dates in the US Election campaign.

First introduced in 1988, it marks the day when the largest number of States hold their nomination contests.

More than a third of delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs, as nominees ramp up their efforts to win the upcoming November election.

Currently, Bernie Sanders is the clear frontrunner after securing victory in Nevada and New Hampshire, while Joe Biden’s campaign has been disappointing so far.

The Republicans are also holding their own primaries, but since President Donald Trump is running unopposed in a number of states, he lacks a serious challenge to his campaign.

The winner next week will represent the Democrats on the ballot against Mr Trump in November with the White House incumbent not facing a contest in Nevada for his party’s nomination.

So, what is Super Tuesday and why is it so important? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Super Tuesday and what date does it fall on this year?

This year Super Tuesday falls on March 3, as voting takes place in 14 states.

In any US primary race, where the party’s nomination for the presidential candidacy is selected, a lot of fanfare is given to the first contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

However, very few significant victories in the race are won in those four states.

Many states bring forward their voting day in the schedule for presidential primaries to boost their importance in the overall result.

This results with multiple states going to the polls all on one day and since most states vote on Tuesday, the date with the largest number of State contests is called “Super Tuesday”.

What States are included in Super Tuesday?

The 14 States this year include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will also go to the polls on Super Tuesday.

Why is Super Tuesday so important in the US election?

During the primaries, people are voting for pledged delegates, who are elected or chosen at State or local level with the understanding that they will support a particular candidate.

Candidates need 1,991 pledged delegates to win the nomination outright out. This year there are 3,979 delegates to win.

On Super Tuesday, 1,357 are up for grabs and so far have only 155 delegates have been allocated in the primary race.

The date is hugely significant for indicating who may be chosen to challenge Donald Trump and the US election as candidates start to break ahead from the pack or drop out.

But depending on how many candidates are still in the race by Super Tuesday – and how much they split the vote on the day – Super Tuesday could also lead to a longer multi-candidate battle and chaos for the party.

Frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigeig and Amy Klobuchar have a chance not just to capture delegates but to win in large swing states like Colorado and Minnesota, signalling them as a strong national candidate to take on Mr Trump.

Billionaire Tom Steyer will be looking to capitalise on any breakthrough he makes in South Carolina or Nevada.

Meanwhile, the stakes are higher for Michael Bloomberg who has invested vast sums into the Super Tuesday states after having not competed at all in the first four contests.

For those now falling behind, March 3 may be the last chance to prove they have a hope at winning, including as Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, who fell far short in the first contests.