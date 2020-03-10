🔥Super Mario spoof lets you play as Bernie Sanders – and stomp on Republicans🔥

Defeat Donald Trump and the Republicans in this new, politically-charged Super Mario spoof, Super Bernie World.

Released today for free on Steam, Gamedevs for Bernie made this title using the typical Mario template to create the platformer where Bernie Sanders is the star of the show, in a bid to galvanise voters.

Fuelled by the ‘power of Vermont cheddar cheese’ Bernie Sanders is hopping, skipping and jumping across 11 states and the District of Columbia to free the USA from the clutches of four Republicans in their castle lairs.

Super Bernie World is free to play (Gamedevs for Bernie)

“Find power-ups like Vermont cheddar cheese, red roses, and the power of ‘Not Me. Us’ to overcome obstacles such as walking red hats, Mitch Troopas, and tiki torch throwers,” reads the game’s description on Steam.

Along his journey, Bernie will also fight ICE Troopers and even Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders himself is popular within the gaming community, as in the past he’s called for the unionisation in the video game industry.

At the time of writing, Super Bernie World is currently at the top of Steam’s New and Trending list, with over 150 ‘very positive’ reviews.

Putting aside the clear political message in the game, the developers also just want to remind people to get out and vote.

With retro graphics, pleasantly animated sprites and damn catchy music, you might as well give this small, hilarious game a go – it’s free to play after all.