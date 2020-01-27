🔥Super Bowl 2020, Chiefs vs 49ers: What date is it, what TV channel is it on and how can I watch in the UK?🔥

What is Super Bowl 54?

It’s the Super Bowl – this year between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs – the cherry on the top of the cake that has been the 2019/20 NFL season.

This is the biggest game in American sport, one of the most-watched matches in the TV sporting calendar.

This year’s event is the 54th time the game has been staged, so, in accordance with Roman numerical tradition, it will be known as Super Bowl LIV.

The game will pit the winners of the AFC (Kansas City Chiefs) and NFC (San Francisco 49ers) conferences against one another in a game of four quarters of 15 minutes which somehow conspires to take about four hours, including the much anticipated half-time show.