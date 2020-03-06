🔥Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 release date confirmed as Netlfix documentary returns to screens🔥

The much-loved Netflix series Sunderland ‘Til I Die will return for a second series next month, production company Fulwell 73 have announced.

After the first series, which followed the doomed start under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman’s brief stint at the club, the return will focus on owner Stuart Donald and the club’s continued push for promotion back to the Championship.

Last season ended in heartbreak as Sunderland finished the campaign losing the Play-off Final to Lee Bowyer’s Charlton.

Executive producer Benjamin Turner said: “For years we’ve held our arms aloft at Sunderland AFC games and sang ‘we’re by far the greatest team the world has ever seen’. Series two confirms that whilst this may not be entirely true on the pitch, Sunderland AFC are in a league of their own as a subject for a documentary series.

“The focus this year is the unfolding drama of the new owners trying to meet the immense challenge they set themselves by buying the football club. The access they gave us provides the audience a front row seat for what is one hell of a ride.”

All episodes will be available on Netflix from April 1.