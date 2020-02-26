🔥Sundeep Ghuman: Prisoner killed at HMP Belmarsh named🔥

A prisoner killed at HMP Belmarsh has been named.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an assault at the south east London prison at 8pm on February 18.

Sundeep Ghuman, 36, was found by officers suffering from head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He died in hospital the following day.

Two male inmates – both aged 28 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and have sinced been bailed.

A post-mortem examination of Ghuman, which took place at Greenwich Mortuary on February 21, gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Police said his next of kin have been notified.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Metropolitan Police said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident with the support of the prison and local officers.

“At this stage I am open minded concerning motive, but expect this to become clear as the investigation progresses.”

Belmarsh is one of only three high-security “core” local prisons in England and Wales and has housed some of Britain’s most high-profile prisoners, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the men who killed Lee Rigby.

Finsbury Park terrorist Darren Osborne and radical preacher Anjem Choudary were also jailed there.