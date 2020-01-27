🔥Sunday trading hours: 92% of Belfast workers oppose extension🔥







Trade unions are against extending Sunday trading hours

More than 90% of Belfast shopworkers are opposed to extending Sunday trading hours, according to a new survey.

A consultation on the issue carried out by Belfast City Council has recently closed.

In 2018, an attempt to designate the city centre as a “holiday resort” allowing it to extend Sunday trading hours was rejected by councillors.

Independent retailers and trade unions were against the move, arguing it would give an advantage to multi-national companies and adversely affect workers.

A survey carried out by shopworkers’ union Usdaw found that 92% of its members felt that shops should not open longer on Sundays, while more than two-thirds said they have previously come under pressure to work on Sundays.

Usdaw has a membership of around 410,000, with more than 18,300 members in Northern Ireland. A total of 1,263 workers took part in the survey.

A total of 61% of respondents said the main issue of working on Sundays was it meant less time with family and friends.