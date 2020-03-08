sunday-profile:-mandy-moore

🔥Sunday Profile: Mandy Moore🔥

Mandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a divorce and lack of acting work she considered leaving Hollywood. But that was before landing a starring role in a show that exceeded all expectations, the TV hit “This Is Us.” Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about a young girl’s music dreams, and a woman realizing her dreams with her new album, “Silver Landings,” a collaboration with her second husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

