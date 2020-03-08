”sunday-morning”-full-episode-3/8

🔥”Sunday Morning” Full Episode 3/8🔥

This week “Sunday Morning,” with host Jane Pauley, features Susan Spencer’s cover story on the advantages of afternoon naps. (Look out for the boss!) Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with the Dixie Chicks; Luke Burbank interviews teen pop singer-turned-actress Mandy Moore, star of “THAT IS Us”; Mireya Villarreal examines the rise of poetry on social media marketing; Martha Teichner looks back at the 1918 flu pandemic; and Mark Phillips meets the dancers of “Riverdance,” that is marking its 25th anniversary with a fresh production arriving at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

