🔥”Sunday Morning” Full Episode 3/1🔥

This week “Sunday Morning,” with host Jane Pauley, features Dr. Jon LaPook with the latest on the coronavirus outbreak. Plus: Faith Salie talks with former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson about ending the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases; Anthony Mason interviews model Paulina Porizkova; Mo Rocca profiles “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White; Seth Doane meets Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas; and Luke Burbank visits Hamilton, Mo., a destination for quilters.