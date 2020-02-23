”sunday-morning”-full-episode-2/23

🔥”Sunday Morning” Full Episode 2/23🔥

This week “Sunday Morning,” with host Jane Pauley, features Lee Cowan’s visit to the innovative software company Epic to find out how it handles medical records. Plus: Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss; Chip Reid learns from biographer Jonathan Horn about George Washington’s turbulent retirement; Serena Altschul explores the work of 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar; Luke Burbank visits Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill; and Seth Doane learns about a classic art technique dating from the Renaissance that is being kept alive at a Florence studio.

