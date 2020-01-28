🔥Sundance Film Festival: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti film Palm Springs sets acquisition record, with 17.5 mn sale🔥

The Groundhog Day-esque comedy, Palm Springs, by Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island, has set an acquisition record at the Sundance Film Festival by 69 cents.

The indie distributor Neon and the streaming service Hulu bought Palm Springs for exactly $17,500,000.69 in a sale announced Monday evening at the Park City festival. The previous record Sundance sale was the $17.5 million Fox Searchlight paid for Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation in 2016.

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti in a still from the film | Twitter



In a statement, Samberg and his Lonely Island partners Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, along with producer Becky Sloviter, joked that the financial terms of the deal were unfavorable.

“We spent over $85 million of our own money on this movie, WE ARE TAKING A BATH on this deal,” they said. “We hope Neon and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families.”

Palm Springs, directed by Max Barbakow, stars Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests who are trapped living the same day over again in the Southern California desert town. The film, one of the most obviously commercial at this year’s Sundance, drew acclaim after its premiere Sunday for its clever twist on the “Groundhog Day” premise.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher co-star. Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker also produced.

Milioti plays a lost and occasionally self-destructive bridesmaid to a younger sister getting hitched in the desert. A moving wedding toast from fellow guest Samberg gets the pair talking, and seems to be a decent match until a metaphysical event occurs, leaving the two with ample time to ponder the meaning of life and how it should be spent, writes Variety.

Neon will give Palm Springs a theatrical release, with Hulu taking the film’s streaming rights. No release date was announced.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 17: 42: 59 IST