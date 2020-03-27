🔥Sun Pharma’s U.S. unit donates hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in fight against coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 27, 2020 in News Leave a reply
sun-pharma’s-us.-unit-donates-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-tablets-in-fight-against-coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) – A subsidiary of India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it had donated 2.5 million hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in the United States as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

The move comes as healthcare experts meet the growing patient demands for this product as they  assess its potential to treat COVID-19 through clinical trials, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc USA said.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

You May Also Like

david-byrne-pens-coronavirus-op-ed:-‘we’re-all-in-the-same-leaky-boat’

David Byrne Pens Coronavirus Op-Ed: ‘We’re All in the Same Leaky Boat’

frontline-nhs-staff-sceptical-about-measures-being-taken-to-protect-them-from-coronavirus

🔥Frontline NHS staff sceptical about measures being taken to protect them from coronavirus🔥

ant-and-dec-host-saturday-night-takeaway-from-their-own-homes

🔥Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway from their own homes🔥

commish’s-classics:-the-moves-that-set-up-freese’s-game-6-magic

🔥Commish’s Classics: The moves that set up Freese’s Game 6 magic🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *