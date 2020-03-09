Sultan: Talk to your kids about COVID19 without freaking them out

News spreads faster among kids than any virus.So odds are high that any children in elementary school or older have already heard about the latest coronavirus outbreak. Now that two Catholic schools in St. Louis County have also cancelled classes after a father and daughter broke a Health Department-instructed quarantine to attend a dance at the Ritz Carlton, anger in the community is also rampant. Other area schools also sent emails asking students who may have been in contact with the student, whose older sister tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Italy, to stay at home.Rumors and anxiety will only intensify as the outbreak spreads, as expected.In hard hit areas of the country, schools have already been closing, and some colleges have canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester.So, how should parents discuss this rapidly changing public health crisis with their children without freaking them out?First and foremost,, don’t talk to them when you’re feeling panicked yourself.I learned this the hard way when my daughter told me I had been talking about the coronavirus outbreak a lot, and it was stressing her out. One way to process an underlying sense of anxiety is to identify the legitimate worries exacerbating it.For parents of children who have chronic health conditions or are immuno-compromised, there is the primary fear of wanting to keep them healthy and safe — even though the infection rate for children has been low — and having to rely on others to follow rules designed to protect the most vulnerable. Others live with or in close proximity to elderly relatives who are most susceptible. Most of us have close ties to an elderly person or someone with an illness even if we don’t live with them.Even for those with healthy families, the specter of extended school closures provokes anxiety. A significant number of working parents don’t have paid sick leave or any unpaid leave at all. Some depend on school lunches to help feed their children. And, plenty of people cannot work from home and have no child care options during the day.All of these concerns can feel like an underlying threat to basic survival — even though the current individual health risks are low. Most people recover from it.Then, there are practical concerns: What would a quarantine with children at home look like? Would we still be able to get the food, medicine, supplies in the timely and convenient way we are used to? How long might these disruptions last?Many parents are planners. Panic is fueled by uncertainty. And there are so many unknowns in this scenario that parents have little control over. That’s partly why there’s been such a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. We’ve hyper focused on a few things we can do — buying supplies and washing hands so much that no moisturizer seems strong enough to rehydrate them.Even temporary closures that don’t threaten your health or livelihood are disruptive. Parents face immediate tough questions: What should we do about travel plans already purchased? What about special events that require travel and bring together large groups of people, like weddings? Without any idea of how the next few weeks or months might play out, how might this impact our childrens’ AP tests, graduations, extra curriculars? What happens after students return from spring break, presumably when some people have traveled? It’s hard to know what to do when there is conflicting information and things are in flux.Considering the extent of unknowables, it’s understandable to feel some anxiety — especially for those already prone to worry.After acknowledging the legitimacy of these concerns, the next step is to remind ourselves to keep a sense of perspective. Some scheduling disruptions — a cancelled vacation or special event or school closure — is minor compared to serious illness or death. I’ve told my kids that sacrificing some personal desires is how we each help make a difference in possibly saving other people’s lives. It’s an opportunity to instill the values of helping the common good, while acknowledging the feelings of disappointment that may arise.Disappointment pales in comparison to putting someone’s life at risk for a fast-spreading virus. Children pick up on our emotional cues, so if we respond to the prospect of a school closure as an inconvenience that people will find ways to workaround, it helps calm kids’ fears.The Child-Mind Institute suggests talking to children in an age appropriate way about coronavirus, reassuring them about the steps being taken to keep them safe and sticking to routines, when possible.Of course, it’s important to remind children about washing their hands frequently and keeping a distance from anyone who is coughing or seems sick. I’ve added extra Vitamin C to help boost immunity, bought more disinfecting wipes to clean smartphones at night and talking more walks outside to help reduce stress.It should go without saying that if the health department advises you to self quarantine, for God’s sake, follow their instructions.

