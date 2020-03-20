🔥Sultan: One family’s fears underscore a nation’s problems🔥

Kara Hopper and her son JasperPhoto courtesy of Kara Hopper

Kara Hopper is just one of the millions of Americans terrified about what’s going to happen next.The coronavirus pandemic threatens millions of Americans’ lives and livelihoods. But her story sheds light on what we should have known all along: Our country’s lack of a safety net for most people had us headed toward disaster.This pandemic should make us realize that complacency about other people’s welfare can be devastating to our economy and threaten our own well-being.Consider the Hopper family’s experience: Hopper, 42, lives in Wentzville with her husband and four children. Both she and her husband worked, saved money and bought a home. They did all the things we tell responsible, hard-working adults to do.A little more than two years ago, their son, Jasper, then 9, was diagnosed with leukemia.The Hoppers were lucky to have good insurance coverage. Jasper needed intensive and frequent medical treatment, which meant Kara Hopper had to quit her job to take him to hospitals and doctors.In the first year, Hopper estimates their additional out-of-pocket expenses were around $20,000, on top of the lost income of $30,000 from having to quit her job. They held fundraisers and posted a plea on GoFundMe to help with escalating medical costs not covered by insurance. It wasn’t enough to make up the significant gap. They racked up credit card debt.How many families can absorb a financial blow like that? When you are trying to save your child’s life, you should not also be worried about losing your home. How did we simply accept that this is the way things work in America for so long?